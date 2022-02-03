Wind Chill Advisory Tonight

CENTRAL TEXAS — Any freezing rain or sleet will end this evening for most of the area. There could be a few snow showers or flurries around through midnight, but no additional accumulations of wintry precip is expected. It will be quite cold tonight with lows falling into the teens. The wind will stay up, so wind chills of 0° to 5° are possible Friday morning. With that, a wind chill advisory is in effect for most of the area. Frost bite can occur quickly, so make sure you dress warm if you have to be out and about!

Friday will start off mostly cloudy, but we should see some sun as we head into the afternoon. This will help melt ice on any roadway, but highs will only make it into the mid 30s. We may see patchy ice reform Friday night with lows once again in the teens.

The weekend will bring better weather with highs in the mid 40s Saturday and the upper 40s Sunday. All the ice will melt, and it will be back to normal around here.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist