Wind Advisory In Effect Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday brought storms to Central Texas, but a cold front cleared those out and brought the wind starting late last night. Today the winds really crank up as our strong low pressure system passes to the east of the Lone Star State. That will bring winds out of the northwest that will blow at 20-30mph with gusts approaching 50mph. Be sure to tie down loose objects and drive with both hands on the wheel!

We'll see cool mornings and nice afternoons through the weekend. Lows may fall into the low 40s by Saturday as winds relax. Temperatures will slowly warm into Halloween with highs near 80.

Next week brings a tricky forecast! A cold air mass will set up over the plains and slowly sag southward into the Lone Star State. Models disagree on how this evolves, but rain chances will enter the forecast as early as Monday, and at some point next week, much more chilly air should work into our area. Right now it looks like the second half of the week could bring highs in the 50s and 60s! Stay tuned!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist