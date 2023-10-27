Wild weekend weather ahead

25 WEATHER — Folks, prepare for a little of everything this weekend! The best way to do this is go day by day.

Tonight: A cold front will move south into Central Texas. Scattered showers and storms may occur anywhere across the area, but they will be more concentrated along the front which will likely get as far south as Waco. 1-3 inches of rain are possible near the front, but some 4-6 inch amounts are possible. Temperatures will be in the 70s ahead of the front and 60s behind the front.

Saturday: The front will go stationary across Central Texas. This will cause major headaches with the temperature forecast. Using our best cold front model, it appears that areas from Waco, north will be in the 60s for most of the day...70s toward Bell county...and 80s in the Brazos Valley. Of course, any shift in the front either north or south will cause a potential big swing in temperatures. Scattered showers and storms are possible on and off throughout the day.

Sunday: The frontal boundary will stay nearly stationary Sunday morning, but a big push of chilly air will blow in Sunday afternoon and evening. This will shove the front south and cause temperatures to tumble into the 50s and 40s by Sunday evening with gusty north winds and showers.

Monday: It looks cold! Temperatures will be in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s. Showers are likely throughout the day with gusty north winds continuing.

We should clear out during our Halloween Tuesday, but frost and/or freezing temperatures are possible by Wednesday morning!