Wild weather swing coming for Central Texas!

25 WEATHER — Wow! 80s Monday...and more on the way Tuesday! Don't get used to this warm weather. A strong Arctic cold front will arrive Tuesday evening, and everything will change Wednesday and Thursday.

TUESDAY: Get ready for another day in the 80s! We may see a few early morning showers, but skies will clear in the afternoon. With a westerly wind coming in, temperatures will soar back into the 80s once again. A strong cold front will enter the picture Tuesday evening. The warm party is over once it passes!

WEDNESDAY: This day will be a polar opposite to Tuesday. We will start off in the 40s before sunrise and fall into the 30s with gusty north winds throughout the day. It doesn't look like we will see much precipitation Wednesday, but it should be cloudy all day.

THURSDAY: This is where the forecast gets tricky. Looking at all the latest guidance, we are going to lean toward the colder side of things. Our best cold air models bring temperatures at or slightly below freezing Wednesday night into Thursday, especially from Waco/Temple/Killeen to the north and west. The freeze line will likely wobble some over the next few model runs, but we believe it will be in our area. That means there will be a chance of light freezing rain where temperatures are below freezing. The rest of the area to the southeast may stay a cold light rain. The dividing line will be in our area, so some folks may see more winter weather than others. I think the farther west and north you are, the better chance of seeing at least some freezing rain will increase.

There will be changes to the forecast over the next 48 hours. We will really know what we are dealing with here once we are behind the front. That will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist