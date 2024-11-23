Wild temperature swings all week long

25 WEATHER — Many ups and downs are expected in the coming days as far as our temperatures go. Tonight will not be quite as chilly as the last few with lows dropping to the mid-50s. It will be very un-November-like tomorrow with highs soaring to the low-80s under partly cloudy skies. It will also be quite windy as well with a south wind at 20 mph. A few clouds will return on Monday, which should feature a cold front diving through that afternoon.

Because of said front, Monday will peak in the 70s, followed by another cold morning in the 30s on Tuesday. The ups and downs will continue into Thanksgiving. Speaking of the holiday, we are expecting another cold front to push through on Thanksgiving morning before the sun even comes up. This means that the warmest part of the day will likely be at midnight, with the rest of Thursday spent in the 50s while northerly winds blow at 20 mph. Black Friday highs will drop to the 50s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather