Widespread Showers and Storms Expected in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for a wet and chilly day across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley! An upper-level storm system will lift north of us today bringing a slew of moisture overhead. Widespread showers and storms will form in the morning hours and should persist through the first half of the day. While no severe weather is expected, some could produce heavy rainfall, lightning, and small hail at times. Activity will taper from west ot east across Central Texas this afternoon, eventually quieting overnight. Temperatures will remain in the 40s through the day, so grab the jacket and umbrella!

We'll see some days with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s while overnight lows remain above freezing. This will take us through the middle of the week.

Thursday is the day for the big weather change. Temperatures will warm into the 50s and even lower 60s before a strong cold front arrives likely in the afternoon. There are still disagreements on timing that we will sort out over the next 24 to 48 hours. What is more certain though is that an Arctic air mass will work in quickly behind this front. Temperatures will likely fall into the 20s by the evening with north winds at 40mph leading to wind chills near 0°. The coldest air will be in place by Friday morning with lows in the lower teens, and potentially single digits across our north and western counties. Highs will only rebound into the 20s Friday before falling into the teens overnight Christmas Eve. Any last minute Christmas shopping will be spent with daytime highs in the 30s. The cold airmass won't move out until the other side of Christmas weekend as highs climb slowly back into the 50s and 60s by the middle of next week.

At this time, moisture looks to remain limited during the Christmas Holiday, so don't expect a white one. There is a small chance of some snow flurries with the front on Thursday, but many will miss out, and no travel impacts are expected. This could change, but for now, this does not look to be a winter storm. Winterize your home now for the coming arctic air though. Wrap pipes and make plans to protect plants, pets and people during this time. This DOES NOT look like a repeat of February 2021, but it will still sting a little. We'll keep you advised.

Stay dry and have a good Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather