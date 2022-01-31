Widespread Rain on Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Cloud cover will slowly increase overnight, and by dawn we should be seeing showers break out across parts of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. The rain will be fairly consistent through Monday, and some downpour should occur. This will be one of our better rains in quite a while, dating back to autumn. A bit of thunder cannot be ruled out either. Rain totals may exceed one inch south of Waco, closing in on two inches near Georgetown, Rockdale and B/CS.

We get a break on Tuesday but rain returns on Wednesday night in tandem with a potent cold front. At this point, it appears likely that a wintry mix will fall over our area Wednesday night into Thursday. It's still too early to tell exactly when the rain will switch to frozen precip, or just how much of a combination of sleet and freezing rain we're dealing with. Still, now would be a good time to start thinking about the plans you should enact if we do see an impactful icy event.

It's also worth pointing out just how cold we will get behind the front. Most of Thursday will likely be spent in the 20s, and wind chills Friday morning could easily be in the single digits.