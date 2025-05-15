Widely scattered storms possible into the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — Hot and humid weather is expected to continue through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Thursday through Sunday with lows at night in the low to mid 70s. There could be a few storms around from time to time as well. Friday looks isolated west of I-35, then slowly pushing east and dying out after sunset. Saturday could be a slightly better day for storms, especially for areas north and west of Waco. Sunday, it's back to isolated activity with most of the activity to the north of our area. Any storm that can get going over the next few days will have the potential to be severe with large hail and strong winds. Just remember, they will be scattered, so not everyone will see storms.

Next week looks to start off hot with highs in the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. A cold front is expected to move into the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. This could bring a few storms, but I think the main story as of now is the cooler temperatures now being indicated by the models. For now, I went highs in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the 60s. Some models are quite a bit stronger with the front, but I want to see a little more consistency before going with cooler conditions.