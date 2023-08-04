White-hot weekend ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — We will see white-hot weather continue into the weekend with highs near 105 each afternoon. Feel-like temperatures could near 110 east of I-35, so continue to take heat precautions. A high fire danger will be in place as well, with the most favorable weather to spread wildfires existing along and west of I-35. There is no reason to burn since all of Central Texas is under burn bans, but avoid doing anything that could cause sparks as well.

The heat will continue into next week too, especially into the middle of the week. By the end of the week into next weekend, there are some promising signs that this pattern could break down. With those signs, I have dropped temperatures to near 100 and introduced small rain chances. Start your rain dances now and get right with those you have wronged!

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

