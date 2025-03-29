Which areas tonight might receive a couple hailstorms?

25 WEATHER — All will be quiet as the sun goes down this evening, but overnight, we may see a few strong to severe storms in parts of Central Texas. Before midnight, there may be some storms running along the northwest fringe of our viewing area, but these may be able to slide into Mills, Hamilton, Bosque and Hill Counties. Trailing these may be an additional storm or two, which could have a better chance of passing somewhere between San Saba and Hillsboro. That might not occur until 4 AM or so.

Not all of the storms will be severe, but one or two may be able to produce some large hail, perhaps up to golf ball-size. Some lingering showers and storms may make it to the I-35 shortly after sunrise, but these should be in a weakening mode. After that, we turn our attention to a chance of a few severe storms for Sunday evening. These would likely be to the northeast of Waco and Temple, around sunset or afterwards. Once again, some hail cannot be ruled out in the strongest storms.

Question marks surround how many storms will exist in our northeast zones tomorrow evening. At any rate, Monday will be cooler and less eventful with highs in the low-70s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather