When to expect the next round of rain

25 WEATHER — The rain is gone but the clouds have stayed, preventing us from warming up very much at all. Some clearing will take place tonight, which may lead to some patches of fog for tomorrow morning. As we go throughout the day, areas along and east of I-35 should see some sunshine, but a blanket of clouds may cover our westernmost areas. Temperatures will peak in the 50s. After the sun goes down, the first few showers may enter our western counties.

This will be the beginning of our next rain event. Swaths of rain should enter the area overnight and continue through early Friday morning. Most of it should fall before the sun comes up, and with some luck, we won't have to deal with any of it on the Friday morning commute. Rainfall amounts will be a little lighter than what we got yesterday. This should give way to sunshine on Saturday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather