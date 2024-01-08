When are we expecting the rain to begin tomorrow?

25 WEATHER — While we had some lovely mild weather this afternoon, it has been a bit breezy. The winds will get a little stronger through tonight, and then we'll be dealing of winds of 15-25 mph through most of tomorrow. As the sun comes up, we should already have some showers on going across the region. This will lead to a handful of showers and storms through the late morning and early afternoon of Monday.

A few of those storms may be strong, with a better chance of that occurring in the Brazos Valley. A severe storm is not impossible but would be unlikely. Once the rain clears out Monday evening, we'll be left with some howling winds out of the northwest. A Wind Advisory is set to take effect late Monday and last through Tuesday, as we should have winds of 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Wind chills on Tuesday morning will be in the 20s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather