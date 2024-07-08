What to expect as Beryl moves through Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Hurricane Beryl made landfall as a Category 1 storm in Matagorda County, Texas early this morning. As it traverses over Southeast Texas, impacts will be felt in parts of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.

THE BREAKDOWN:

a TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for the Brazos Valley

a FLOOD WATCH is in effect for counties east of I-35.

Brazos Valley impacts: Rain up to 6"+, especially east of highway 6, Sustained winds 40-50mph by midday, power outages possible.

Central Texas Impacts: Passing rain bands during the day, sustained winds 20-30mph, isolated flooding.

This morning, Beryl made landfall southeast of Houston near Sargent, TX. It will continue to work north and northeast bringing the eye over areas east of Bryan-College Station. The closer you are to the eye, the greater your impacts, with the I-35 corridor only expected to see a few passing rainbands which could contribute to street flooding as well as winds to 30mph. Meanwhile, closer to the Brazos Valley, the potential is there for rain to exceed 4 inches, and maybe even 6 inches along the I-45 corridor. Winds will also be an issue, with 40-50mph sustained winds near the center of circulation, gusts could reach 60mph. Power outages will be possible, especially east of highway 6. Travel is discouraged in the Brazos Valley today, into East Texas, and the Houston Metro area.

As Beryl's circulation moves to the northeast into East Texas, things will slowly quiet down. Some isolated showers are possible Tuesday, but then expect summer-like weather to work back in with highs getting into the upper 90s to near 100 by next week.

Have a great Monday and stay safe!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather