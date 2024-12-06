Wet weekend on the way!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Shower chances start today, picking up as we move into the evening. Temperatures will hover in the 40s and 50s keeping things chilly. Chilly and wet conditions continue into the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Shower chances begin today.

Chilly conditions hold on with cloudy skies.

Best rain chances Saturday.

Rain slowly pivots out Sunday.

Total amounts of around an inch expected.

Good Morning! We're waking up to a chillier morning thanks to colder air working in overnight. Temperatures are beginning in the 30s as clouds start to increase. Eventually that will lead to scattered showers developing later this afternoon and tonight becoming more numerous into Saturday. While it won't rain the whole time, rounds of showers are expect to persist during the day Saturday. With the clouds and rain around, temperatures will hover in the 40s during the day.

Rain chances will slowly taper from west to east on Sunday allowing us to climb into the low to mid 60s. Monday looks warmer before another system comes in by the middle of next week. Right now, that system looks to be lacking moisture, but we will continue to watch the trends. Stay tuned!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather