Wet Thursday on the way!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon, struggling to reach the low 90s thanks to cloud cover and rain showers that will be around.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Scattered showers likely today.

Some may feature brief heavy rain

Highs will struggle to reach the low 90s.

More rain possible for July 4th.

Good morning! It's a wet start to the day with tropical showers passing over Central Texas. All of this is thanks to the moisture left over from what was tropical storm Barry. Expect the wettest timeframe to be here in the morning. I expect showers and storms to decrease in coverage for the middle of the day before more flare up this afternoon. While severe weather isn't expected, some downpours this afternoon could produce heavy rain. Showers and storms may linger overnight into Friday morning. This will keep highs in the low 90s.

Activity on Independence Day should be heaviest in the morning. As of right now, it looks like the majority of this will clear in time for fireworks to shoot off. Some isolated showers are still possible this weekend, but many will miss out. The big story will be the heat that will build this weekend into next week as highs may near 100 later next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather