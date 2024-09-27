Weekend will be warm but will remain sunny

25 WEATHER — While we did have a few clouds pop up here and there yesterday afternoon, I don't think we'll see any of those today. It should be very sunny from start to finish with reasonable humidity. Temperatures will climb up into the upper-80s and low-90s today. Tomorrow morning should be in the 60s for most but there may be a few places that fall to the upper-50s. Outside of a few clouds skirting our northeast counties, Saturday should also be quite sunny.

In fact, mostly sunny skies are expected to continue through the next several days. We may not see patchy clouds return until a week from now. As this happens, of course, this also means that we will be going without rain for a little while. Still, the humidity should be on the lower side. Highs will climb into the low-90s for much of next week, but we could get a small cooldown by the following weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather