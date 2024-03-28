Weekend temperatures on the rise

25 WEATHER — There was plenty of sun to go around today, and tomorrow is shaping up to be a nice one too. Although there will be a few clouds entering the picture, there should be enough sun to go around for Friday. Temperatures will climb into the upper-70s. For the weekend, it does look like clouds will take control, so the sun will be a little harder to come by. Having said that, the weekend is going to take a warmer turn, with highs in the low-80s.

Monday should also be in the low-80s, with a chance of storms. The best odds for storms look to be north of here on that day, but we may have to contend with a few. Tuesday will tumble into the 60s but we should be right back into the 70s for Wednesday. After that, the weather should remain peaceful for the remainder of the week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather