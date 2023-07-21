Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weekend relief coming?

a HEAT ADVISORY is in place for today, as highs will still climb near 105. A weak cold front will arrive this weekend, dropping temperatures to the upper 90s.
Posted at 7:40 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 08:41:31-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for more heat today, but it will be slightly more bearable. Our EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been downgraded to a HEAT ADVISORY. Highs will climb near 105 this afternoon, with feel like numbers running between 105-110.

Tomorrow morning, a weak cold front will arrive. A cold front in July doesn't do much, but in this case, it should keep temperatures below 100 in many locations tomorrow. That will also keep feel-like numbers at 105 or below, so it's possible we don't have any heat alerts tomorrow! During the afternoon, a couple showers could pop up, but most miss out. Any activity will be isolated.

Beyond the weekend, high pressure builds again next week which will send highs to 103-105 once again. So enjoy the short reprieve from the heat this weekend!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
25 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019