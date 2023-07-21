Weekend relief coming?

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for more heat today, but it will be slightly more bearable. Our EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been downgraded to a HEAT ADVISORY. Highs will climb near 105 this afternoon, with feel like numbers running between 105-110.

Tomorrow morning, a weak cold front will arrive. A cold front in July doesn't do much, but in this case, it should keep temperatures below 100 in many locations tomorrow. That will also keep feel-like numbers at 105 or below, so it's possible we don't have any heat alerts tomorrow! During the afternoon, a couple showers could pop up, but most miss out. Any activity will be isolated.

Beyond the weekend, high pressure builds again next week which will send highs to 103-105 once again. So enjoy the short reprieve from the heat this weekend!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather