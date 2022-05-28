Weekend plans should account for the heat

25 WEATHER — The rest of your Memorial Day weekend will be more of the same. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the mid-90s, with morning lows in the 70s. The hours just after sunrise may be a bit cloudy but we should be back to sunshine for the afternoon. If you have any outdoor plans for Memorial Day, prep for the heat. Otherwise, everything should go as planned since there isn't any rain in the forecast for Monday.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s through the week ahead. Spotty showers and storms may pop up on Wednesday with a slightly better chance on Thursday as a cold front inches closer to us. Any activity should remain isolated. Any opportunities for rain will be gone by next weekend, and we could have highs in the upper-90s about nine days from now.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist