Wednesday morning bringing storms, brief fire relief

CENTRAL TEXAS — A serious situation has been playing out in southeast Coryell County this evening with a large wildfire burning on the north side of Fort Hood. It highlights why forecasters have been stressing the high fire danger over these past few days. We'll still have to be mindful of that tomorrow, with warm temperatures and strong winds. Highs will be in the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies.

Our next chance of rain will arrive Tuesday night, and while it won't put an end to the wildfire concerns, at least it will leave the grass and brush damp for a bit. Scattered showers and storms should form into a line as they march into our area early Wednesday morning. These may be exiting the region as the sun comes up. A few strong storms could occur, but the severe threat is low. Right now it looks like we may see an isolated severe storm or two with the possibility of hail and damaging winds. By lunch on Wednesday, we may be back to sunshine.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist