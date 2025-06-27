Weather remaining typical of late June

25 WEATHER — What you've been experiencing weather-wise as of late is very typical of late June. We've had isolated thunderstorms with highs in the low to mid-90s. That is basically what we would expect for this time of year. Similar temperatures will continue through the weekend, although there will be an absence of thunderstorms. The only exception may be on Sunday afternoon where a couple storms could sneak into the Brazos Valley.

Temperatures will tick up a degree every so often throughout the next week. This will lead to a high of 96° on Monday and 97° on Wednesday. Tuesday could be marked by isolated thunderstorms, but only a couple. Partly cloudy weather should be with us all next week. Mid-90s are looking likely for Independence Day. I don't think rain will be around to interrupt any plans. Upper-90s could arrive by the following weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather