Weaker cold front arrives today

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 80s despite a cold front coming through. Cooler temperatures will be around for the second half of the week, but still above normal.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Weak cold front arrives today.

"Cooler" for the second half of the week.

Stronger cold front may be on the way.

We're waking up this morning to numbers that are slightly warmer than yesterday. Thats because of south winds ahead of our next cold front. That front arrives today, and the biggest impact you will see is gusty winds that could near 25mph this afternoon. The cold air will lag behind this front, so expect highs to only reach the mid 80s.

The rest of the week will be quiet with highs in the low 70s, and then warmer for the weekend with highs closer to 80.

Our next cold front arrives next week bringing some small rain chances and a significant cool-down. Right now models are struggling with where the coldest air will dive, which means we will see big changes to the forecast. For now though, it looks like 50s and 60s will be possible for highs. Stay tuned!

