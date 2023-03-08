Weak Front In The Area

25 WEATHER — A cold front brought cooler weather to most of Central Texas Wednesday. This front will washout over the next 24 hours, so we should see highs back in the 70s Thursday. Another front will move into Central Texas Thursday night, so Friday will be cooler again with highs in the 60s.

Speaking of the next front...we should be able to squeeze out some scattered showers and storms Thursday night into Friday morning. This does not look like a significant severe event, but a few storms could become strong with pocket change hail and gusty winds. All of the activity should move out by midday Friday.

The weekend is looking nice with highs quickly warming up to near 80° Saturday with gusty south winds. The clouds increase again Sunday with highs in the low 70s as another front moves into the region. This will cool highs back into the 60s early next week.