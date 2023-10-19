Weak cold front arrives today

CENTRAL TEXAS — A cold front is passing through today, but you won't be able to feel it as the colder air passes to the northeast. Highs will climb into the mid 80s later on this afternoon with north winds blowing drier air in .

The only cooler air you will notice from this front will be once the sun goes down tonight. Lows tomorrow morning will start in the lower 50s. The dry air will also allow temperatures to crank up quickly Friday as we climb in the 90s. Expect above average temperatures through the weekend.

Next week, a pattern change combining with moisture leftover from Pacific Hurricane Norma will lead to decent rain chances. Timing still needs to be worked out, but beneficial rains look likely for the Lone Star State, and even parts of Central Texas. Stay tuned!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather