Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weak cold front arrives today

Highs will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon behind a weak cold front. It will be even warmer into the weekend. Rain chances look to arrive next week.
Posted at 8:40 AM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 09:50:47-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — A cold front is passing through today, but you won't be able to feel it as the colder air passes to the northeast. Highs will climb into the mid 80s later on this afternoon with north winds blowing drier air in .

The only cooler air you will notice from this front will be once the sun goes down tonight. Lows tomorrow morning will start in the lower 50s. The dry air will also allow temperatures to crank up quickly Friday as we climb in the 90s. Expect above average temperatures through the weekend.

Next week, a pattern change combining with moisture leftover from Pacific Hurricane Norma will lead to decent rain chances. Timing still needs to be worked out, but beneficial rains look likely for the Lone Star State, and even parts of Central Texas. Stay tuned!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
25 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019