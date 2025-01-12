Weak cold front arrives Sunday

ENTER DATELINE — Overview: Lows tonight will fall into the 30s. A weak cold front will materialize and move through Central Texas tomorrow bringing slightly cooler air before a warmer week works in.

We finally saw the warmest air Central Texas has seen in 6 days today despite a very chilly start with lows in the mid 20s. We'll see a warmer night tonight, though still cold in the 30s. A weak cold front will pass through tomorrow, but won't bring a huge cool-down. Lows may fall into the 20s Tuesday morning before a big warm-up for the second half of the week bringing highs in the 60s!

Heading into the weekend, it's looking like another significant chunk of arctic air will work in again! That means we will need to watch the potential for moisture to arrive with it. It's early right now, but something to watch!

