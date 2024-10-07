Weak cold front arrives Monday. Don't expect a big change though!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s despite the passing of a cold front. This cold front won't bring much of a punch.

THE BREAKDOWN:

A weak cold front passes today.

It won't bring much cool air, but will keep Milton in the southern Gulf instead of threatening Texas.

You'll notice cooler mornings, but afternoons will still be hot in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The main story this week will be Hurricane Milton, which has undergone extreme rapid intensification in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Later this afternoon, we could be dealing with a Category 4 or 5 storm. It will eventually make landfall Wednesday on Florida's Gulf Coast. We will keep you posted on the latest.

Meanwhile locally, the aforementioned cold front won't bring a big cool down. We'll still see highs in the low to mid 90s this afternoon, though the air will be dry. Overnight lows may dip in the 50s for some over the next few mornings, but highs will still reach low 90s. Expect warmer air this weekend in the mid 90s, but a slightly stronger cold front could push us down into the mid to upper 80s next week!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather