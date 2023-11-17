Weak cold front arrives Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're seeing another murky start across Central Texas with morning temperatures in the 50s and cloudy skies with some light fog. The clouds will once again be stubborn later on this afternoon. A front will arrive in the afternoon, but won't bring a huge cool-down. We'll see clouds build back in overnight behind it which could lead to a few sprinkles.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day, but highs should still reach the low 70s. Warm and muggy air works back in Sunday bringing in the potential for a few showers and storms. Better chances arrive with our next cold front Monday which could bring a couple gusty storms. Widespread severe weather isn't expected, but we'll have to monitor the forecast.

Highs will drop into the 50s behind the front, but should warm into the 60s by Thanksgiving. We're monitoring the potential for a stronger front to arrive next weekend. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather