We will be close to 100° by the middle of the week

25 EVENING WEATHER — It is going to be hot this week as highs soar into the upper 90s, especially on Wednesday. Some place may get to 100°. Officially, we are going 98° Tuesday, 99° Wednesday, and back to 97° Thursday. Humidity levels should back down a bit, so it will not be quite as humid across the area.

Friday into the weekend could bring some changes. A weak summer cold front may dip into the area Friday evening through Saturday. The exact placement of this front will determine where the best rain chances will reside. Currently, it looks like we will see the front lay down across the northern parts of Central Texas. For now, we have rain chances at 30% Friday afternoon and evening through Saturday. If future model runs continue to come in wetter, then we will need to raise rain chances. This is still several days out, so I don't want to get too excited just yet. Temperatures will still be hot, but we should be in the low to mid 90s instead of the upper 90s. If everything panned out just right, some of our northern areas could stay in the upper 80s for highs this weekend. Stay tuned...