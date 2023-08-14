We Might Stay Under 100° Officially Tuesday

25 WEATHER — A weak summer cold front will slide through Central Texas tonight. A couple of isolated storms are possible, but slightly cooler and drier air will filter in behind the front. This will allow overnight lows to be in the low 70s tonight and possibly the upper 60s Wednesday morning! As far as highs go, we may see highs just barely under 100° Tuesday afternoon. It's not much, but at least it's a small change.

We should pop back into triple digits Wednesday with highs around 100°. Thursday and Friday will bring the heat dome right back over Central Texas. This will cause temperatures to once again soar into the 104-107° range.

The weekend looks hot with highs over 100° both days.