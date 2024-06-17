Watching the tropics for midweek

25 WEATHER — A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will be closely monitored for possible impacts on our weather by the middle of the week. Things should be relatively quiet tonight into Tuesday. A few isolated showers and storms are possible, especially Tuesday afternoon, for our southeastern counties. Lows will be in the mid 70s tonight, with highs reaching around 90° Tuesday afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The midweek forecast is a complicated one. We will be on the edge of the more significant impacts that should occur across south Texas. The models are struggling with how far north the impacts will occur from run to run. A lot of this will come down to track and strength. For track, a farther north track would bring a higher potential for significant rains to our area. A farther south track would mean lower amounts for our area. Strength of any potential system will also play a key role. The stronger the system gets, the more compact it would be. That would likely lower our impacts as well. A weaker system would not be as compact, so that possibly could increase our rain chances here. Hopefully these questions will become clearer as we head into Tuesday afternoon and evening. We will go with a middle of the road forecast for now. That would bring less than an inch of rain across our northern counties, and 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts, across our southern counties. Any shifts north or south could have a big impact over the next 24 hours, so we will be tracking this closely!