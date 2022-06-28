Watching The Tropics

ENTER DATELINE — Some folks saw some decent rain totals over the past 24 hours while others didn't see much at all. We may see a few more showers and storms through the evening hours, especially west of I-35. Everything should die down by morning with lows in the low 70s. Wednesday looks hot and mainly dry with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

We will be tracking a system in the Gulf that could bring more rain chances by the end of the week. The exact track will determine if we see isolated activity or if it is more widespread across Central Texas. As of now, Thursday will be pretty quiet with only isolated storms and highs in the mid to upper 90s. We should see a better chance of scattered activity Friday afternoon into Saturday. This will keep highs in the low to mid 90s. Again, track is key here, so there will likely be some changes in future forecasts.