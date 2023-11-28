Watching Storm Potential Thursday

25 WEATHER — It was nice to see the sunshine Tuesday, but things will start to change again Wednesday and Thursday. Tonight will bring increasing highs clouds and lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds will continue to increase Wednesday, with skies becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon. There could be a few sprinkles by evening, but most of us shouldn't see too much during the day Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 60s with the clouds moving into the area.

Thursday is a day to watch, especially down in the Brazos Valley. Showers and a few storms are possible as we head through the morning hours Thursday for the entire area. Scattered showers and storms should then advance east of I-35 as we head into the afternoon hours. The best instability and shear will be closer to Bryan/College Station from late morning into the afternoon. If enough instability can develop, we will have the potential for a few strong to severe storms with strong winds and possible isolated tornadoes. We will be very close to the dividing line between possible severe weather and no severe weather, so check back for future forecast updates as we get closer to Thursday.

By Friday, things should be calming down with highs in the low 60s. The weekend looks nice with upper 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday!