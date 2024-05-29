Watching for more storm chances

25 WEATHER — We are still in an active pattern, but we are a little more quiet today. A few isolated storms are possible this evening into the overnight hours, but it's not expected to be widespread. Lows in the morning will fall into the low 70s. Thursday we will start to get unstable again. Most of the day looks quiet, but storms should fire to our west and northwest during the afternoon and evening hours. These storms are expected to move in Thursday night into Friday morning. A few could be severe with strong winds and some hail possible. Locally heavy rain may occur if the complex of storms is big enough. Friday may start off with storms, but we may see them slowly decrease as we head through the day. Highs Thursday will make it into the mid to upper 80s. Friday should be slightly cooler in the low to mid 80s.

The weekend looks warm and humid. We may see additional storms form in west Texas and push east toward our area from time to time. Highs should be in the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. We may heat back up into the low 90s as we head into next week.