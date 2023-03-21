Warming Wednesday And Thursday

25 WEATHER — It did warm up on our Tuesday, but it was slow with the drizzle and thick cloud cover in place. We should hold pretty steady tonight in the 60s with the clouds holding in place. Hopefully a few breaks in the clouds arrive Wednesday afternoon with highs around 80°. Thursday looks quiet with more warm highs in the low 80s. The wind will pick up both days in the 15-25mph range.

Our next storm system will roll through Central Texas Friday morning. Storms will fire west of the area, and will likely weaken some as the move across Central Texas from west to east Friday morning. A few strong storms are possible, but as of now this does not look like a widespread severe event in our area. The showers and storms should pass east of the region Friday afternoon. This will still allow highs to warm in the 70s with west winds blowing at 10-20mph.

The weekend is looking decent with highs in the 70s. Saturday looks dry, but we may see a few isolated showers Sunday. We may have a slightly better chance of showers and storms Sunday night in to Monday as another front gets close to Central Texas.