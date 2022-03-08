Warming Up Wednesday & Thursday

25 WEATHER — The up and down temperatures continue this week. Clouds will be on the decrease tonight as our system that brought us a little rain moves east. Lows will fall into the low 30s Wednesday morning. Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

Thursday is looking even better with highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Don't get used to it. Changes arrive again Thursday night.

A strong cold front should move into Central Texas before sunrise Friday morning. Highs will likely be in the 40s to near 50° around midnight, but we will fall through the 40s and 30s for most of the day. Showers will likely develop behind the front, but amounts look rather light. Sleet and snow showers look possible Friday afternoon, especially from Waco, north and west. Surface temperatures are likely to be above freezing, so we are not expecting any major problems as of now. All the shower activity will move east Friday night with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

The weekend is looking better with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist