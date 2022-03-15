Warming Up Wednesday And Thursday

ENTER DATELINE — The weather tonight will be calmer than last night as we have dried out across Central Texas. It will be cool with lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday and Thursday are both looking nice! We should see the upper 70s Wednesday and near 80° Thursday. There will be a slight chance of a few storms Thursday evening, but it appears the better chances will be north and east of our area. A cold front will move through early Friday, so we should be a bit cooler in the upper 60s to near 70° Friday afternoon.

The weekend is looking great! Highs will be in the mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

A strong system is slated to arrive early next week. There are still some timing issues on the latest models, but it does appear there will be a chance of storms Monday into Tuesday. Strong storms could be possible, so this is something we will track closely as we approach next week.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist