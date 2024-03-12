Warming up Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s as humidity increases. Expect south breezes to build this afternoon. We're still monitoring for severe storm chances Thursday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Expect warm and muggy conditions to build into the middle of the week.

Eventually that could fuel some strong to severe storms Thursday.

Rain chances linger into the weekend along with a cool-down.

We're waking up this morning to temperatures in the 50s, with south winds starting to build. That south wind will draw up more warm and humid air pushing our temperatures into the upper 70s over the next few afternoons. Morning lows will slowly come up to the 60s with cloudier starts.

Eventually this warmer and more humid air could serve as fuel for strong to severe storms starting Thursday. We'll have plenty of fuel out there, and a dry line that could trigger strong to severe storms. At the same time, about a mile up, we will see very warm air in place known as "the cap" that could suppress storm development. Because of this, I think the higher threat for strong to severe storms will be found to our north and northeast into North Texas. Still, if anything manages to pop, these storms could carry a threat for very large hail. We will monitor the forecast and adjust as needed.

A cut-off low pressure center will sit over the Desert Southwest continuing to bring storm chances our way as it slings disturbances overhead. Because of this, expect storm chances to linger into the weekend. Friday could be another day to watch as a cold front approaches, and I think that could even bring us our best chance of storms. If the front moves slower than anticipated, these too could bring a strong to severe threat.

Rain chances linger into the weekend which could impact your St. Patrick's Day plans. The good news is temperatures look cool enough to keep these storms from reaching severe limits. Expect highs in the 60s this weekend into early next week!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather