Warming Up Thursday & Friday

25 WEATHER — It really felt like fall Wednesday with gray skies and temperatures in the 70s. It will stay partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Some patchy drizzle is possible, but anything will be light. The clouds break as we head into the afternoon hours Thursday, so highs will be warmer in the mid 80s.

A cold front is slated for Friday afternoon and evening. It may actually be a bit warmer as we will have to wait on any cooling to come in Friday night. Highs will likely make it into the upper 80s, but a few low 90s can't be ruled out. Once the front passes, it's back to fall conditions this weekend. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Next week looks pleasant with a couple of reinforcing shots of cooler air. Highs should stay in the 70s, but a few low 80s look possible Thursday and Friday. Rain chances appear on the lower side, but we will continue to track any changes as we get closer to next week.