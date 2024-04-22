Warming up through the week

25 WEATHER — After a wet weekend, Monday started off sunny and nice! We will continue to see a warming trend Tuesday and for the rest of the week. It will be cool tonight with lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs climbing into the upper 70s. The low to mid 80s and back Wednesday through Friday as clouds and moisture levels increase. We may see a few storms move in Friday, but how this evolves for any severe weather threat is still murky at best. The best severe weather chances will likely be north of us, but it's something to keep an eye on.

The weekend's weather is also something to watch. Once again, it appears the highest severe weather threat will be north of Central Texas. The cap may be a factor to whether we see a few storms or if they stay just outside of our area. We will know more as we get our hi-res models in on the action by the middle and end of the week. It looks muggy no matter what with highs in the mid 80s and lows around 70°.