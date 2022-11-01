Warming Up Through Friday

25 WEATHER — It should be nice over the next couple of days. Wednesday will bring partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. The low to mid 80s return Thursday under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Friday is the day to watch. We will have a strong storm system roll into the Southern Plains during the day. The latest guidance has sped up this system quite a bit over the past couple of model runs. It appears Friday afternoon and evening will now bring the best chance of showers and storms. This faster solution will decrease the rain amounts, but some strong to severe storm activity still appears possible. Right now it appears the main threat will be strong winds and possibly some hail.

We should see the system exit to the east rapidly early Saturday morning. This will bring us a nice weekend with highs in the mid 70s Saturday and in the upper 70s to near 80° Sunday.