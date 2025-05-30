Warming up this weekend as we head into June

25 EVENING WEATHER — A weak cold front has moved south of the region, taking rain chances with it. It should be nice tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s as skies clear by morning. Saturday looks warmer under mostly sunny skies. Highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s. It looks like we will be around 90° Sunday afternoon with a few isolated storms possible east of I-35 during the afternoon and evening hours.

Isolated storm chances may continue through the middle part of next week. The models yesterday had a cold front moving close to the region Tuesday and Wednesday...today they are farther north. The position of the front will determine the best storm chances by the middle part of next week. Right now we will keep isolated storms in the forecast as we await more data. It looks hot and humid ahead of the front around here with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Have a great weekend!