Warming Up This Weekend

25 WEATHER — We have a quiet weather weekend on the way, but next week could be active with a variety of weather across Central Texas. Tonight looks cold again with clear skies and light winds. Lows will likely be down in the 20s Saturday morning. The good news is plentiful sunshine should warm us into the low 60s Saturday afternoon. Sunday will bring increase clouds and highs in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Now to the active part of the forecast. Most of Monday will likely be quiet, but we may see scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening hours. Right now the overall severe threat is low, but a stronger storm or two can't be ruled out. This activity will likely last into the first half of the day Tuesday. Highs Monday look warm in the upper 70s. A cold front will start to enter the picture Tuesday afternoon. The models are all over the place with timing right now, so we will keep highs around 70°.

Then the bottom drops out! A strong push of cold air will roll in Tuesday night and Wednesday. How cold it gets is still in question, but there is enough model consensus for falling temperatures through the 30s Wednesday. This may set the stage for rain or freezing rain as we head through Wednesday. It doesn't stop there. The potential for rain or freezing rain will continue Wednesday night into Thursday. There are still plenty of details to iron out here. If we stay near 33-34°, we should mainly see plain 'ol rain. If we are 30-31°, then freezing rain is possible. We just have to get closer and get our more reliable cold air models in on this before we can go one way or another. Stay tuned for further updates!

Have a great weekend!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist