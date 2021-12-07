Warming Up This Week

Areas of high clouds will continue to move across the area tonight into Wednesday. Other than that, it looks quiet with lows in the low 40s Wednesday morning and highs in the low 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday and Friday look to bring the warmest days of the week! Clouds will be on the increase, so that may hamper the warming just a bit, but we should be around 80° Thursday and the low to mid 80s Friday. We may be just shy of the record Thursday, but Friday's record of 80° (1938) appears to be in jeopardy.

A cold front arrives late Friday night into Saturday morning. We may see a few showers and storms, especially east of I-35, as it moves through the area early Saturday morning. Temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday morning with fall into the 50s and 60s during the day. We could be close to freezing Sunday morning with highs around 60° Sunday afternoon.

Matt Hines

First Alert 25 Chief Meteorologist