Warming up this 1st week of spring

25 WEATHER — Welcome to Spring! It has been rather cool around here, but it does appear Spring will start to get going this week. Highs will be back close to 70° Tuesday and the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy, but south winds will pick up in the 15-25mph range. There could be a couple of isolated showers around Tuesday, but our better rain chance arrives Thursday night into Friday.

As our next system approaches, we will see an increase in storm activity across Texas. Our shot again will be with weak front early Friday morning. If the timing remains the same, we may see better severe weather chances west of us Thursday and east of us Friday. This is still something to watch for the potential of a few stronger storms!

The weekend will bring an end to rain chances with highs nice in the low to mid 70s.