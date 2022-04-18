Warming up the rest of the week in Central Texas

25 WEATHER — It has been a beautiful Monday with temperatures in the 70s. Tonight will be cool as we fall into the upper 40s to low 50s across the area. Tuesday will bring a few more clouds with highs in the mid 70s.

The wind is back Wednesday through the weekend with gusts at or over 30mph possible each day. There is a chance for a few showers Wednesday, but the best rain chances will likely be north of our area. Highs will make it into the 80s each day under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Our next best chance of thunderstorms arrives Sunday evening into Monday. The models are back and forth with how strong the next system will be, so we will have to wait and see if we will get any strong to severe storms. If we do see stronger storms, it would likely be Sunday evening into Monday morning. After that, a cold front will likely push any severe chances south Monday with north winds and cooler highs back in the 70s. Stay tuned!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist