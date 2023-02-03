Warming Up Nicely This Weekend

25 WEATHER — The ice is out of here, but the clean up continues. It will at least be nice this weekend for those jobs to continue. We may see some rain chances next week.

Tonight looks mostly clear, but patchy fog may develop as we head toward sunrise. If you come to an area with fog, temperatures will be around freezing. Watch out on bridges and overpasses as a thin layer of ice can form. We will quickly warm up Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. We should be around 70° Sunday afternoon!

Monday will start off warm next week with highs in the low to mid 70s. Our next storm system arrives Tuesday, so that will bring another chance of scattered showers and storms. Right now it appears this will be a fast moving system, so we might not get significant rain totals out of this event. A cold front will lower highs back into the 50s and 60s for the rest of next week.

Have a great weekend!