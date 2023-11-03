Warming up into the weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — While we are starting the day with chilly temperatures, we will see things rebound quickly across Central Texas as temperatures push into the mid 70s later on this afternoon. Expect sunny skies to hang around as well, with the exception of some passing high clouds to the southeast.

Warmer weather works into the area through the weekend with highs pushing near 80 and more cloud cover working in.

A big warm-up goes through the first half of the work week with highs in the mid 80s. A pattern shift comes in for the second half of next week bringing rain chances and cooler temperatures!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

