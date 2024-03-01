Warming up for the weekend to start Spring!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs climb into the 70s today with 80s expected for Saturday. Shower and thunderstorm chances return for the new week thanks to a more active weather pattern.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Some areas west of I-35 see a light freeze early this morning, but most escape it.

Expect sunshine and warmer temperatures Friday as highs climb into the low 70s. 80s arrive for the weekend.

Next week looks more active with multiple storm chances. Some may be strong at times.

We're starting off the morning rather cold with temperatures dropping below freezing in spots west of I-35. We'll see highs climb into the low 70s this afternoon thanks to southerly winds. The warm-up continues into the weekend with highs in the 80s.

Next week looks to be a more active pattern in the atmosphere as multiple disturbances will pass over the state. Each time one passes, we will see the potential for a couple thunderstorms. Some of those could be strong, but it's too early to nail down which day has the best chances. Right now it looks like Monday and Thursday. Stay tuned!

