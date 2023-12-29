Warming up for the Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 50s this afternoon after starting off with a light freeze. Temperatures climb this weekend and rain chances return next week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Another freeze this morning, but warming up to the 50s

Prepare for another light freeze tonight, but warmer temperatures work in during the afternoon.

Cold front arrives for the New Year

Mid-week rain chances bring beneficial rainfall

We're waking up this morning to another light freeze across the area. Despite that, we will see a seasonable afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Prepare for another light freeze overnight with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

South winds build in tomorrow into Sunday drawing temperatures back into the 60s and eventually close to the 70s for Sunday.

Another cold front arrives overnight Sunday into Monday, and while it looks to pass on a dry note, we could see a few light rain sprinkles possible into New Year's morning. Behind the front, highs will fall into the 40s and 50s.

More substantial rain chances look to work in for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with beneficial rainfall up to an inch possible. This will be a cold rain with temperatures in the 40s and the 50s.

Another storm system works in for next weekend, bringing snow to the Panhandle and Oklahoma, but once again looks to be a cold rain for us.

A more active pattern is setting up for January which can sometimes mean a cold blast could become dislodged later this month. That will be something we will watch for over the next few weeks. Stay tuned!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather