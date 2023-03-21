Warming up for mid-week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following a couple of cool days, we're set for a warm-up as we head into the middle of the week. The first thing you'll notice that signals it this morning is the increase in moisture we have seen overnight. That is leading to some isolated showers across Central Texas this morning, and will lead to a few showers through the day as we attempt to burn off moisture. As a result, temperatures will be warmer, climbing into the 70s. South breezes will hang around at 15-25mph.

Expect a mild overnight with lows falling into the 60s. South and southwest winds will push temperatures even warmer tomorrow as temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s.

Our next cold front arrives overnight Thursday into Friday. That will bring with it the chance of showers and storms. Some may be strong to severe, but the timing bringing the storms in during the overnight hours should lead to less severe weather than the last two episodes we saw. Nevertheless, we will keep a close eye on it.

Showers and storms should clear the area Friday afternoon leading to a quiet weekend! Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

